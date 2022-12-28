News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
December 28
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
December 28
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
At least 14 people killed at carnival in Nigeria
At least 14 people killed at carnival in Nigeria
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

At least 14 people were killed and 24 injured after a car crashed into a crowd watching bikers at a popular carnival in the port city of Calabar in southern Nigeria, the BBC reported.

According to witnesses, the driver, who exceeded the speed limit, failed to control the car.

The annual month-long carnival, which includes several events, has become very popular since its launch in 2004.

Considered the largest street party in Africa, it attracts local and foreign tourists throughout December.

The incident occurred during a popular biker parade on one of the main carnival tracks, which was closed to vehicle traffic.

The event features riders, including celebrities, from all over the country, some of whom are dressed in colorful costumes, performing stunts.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Accident involving 200 cars in China
According to China Central Television...
 Armenian man dies after jumping from 4th floor
The man tried to commit suicide...
 At least 15 people injured in leopard attacks in India
At least 15 people, including forestry workers, children and women, were injured...
 Death toll from blizzard rises to nearly 60 in US
At least 50 people have been killed in the U.S. as a result of the blizzard...
 Death toll in Peru protests rises to 28
Twenty-two civilians were killed in clashes and six civilians were killed in traffic....
 Lawyer: Azerbaijanis who attacked Armenians in St. Petersburg have no remorse
The prosecutor, therefore, asked the court to sentence Ibishov...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos