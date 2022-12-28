At least 14 people killed at carnival in Nigeria

At least 14 people were killed and 24 injured after a car crashed into a crowd watching bikers at a popular carnival in the port city of Calabar in southern Nigeria, the BBC reported.
According to witnesses, the driver, who exceeded the speed limit, failed to control the car.
The annual month-long carnival, which includes several events, has become very popular since its launch in 2004.
Considered the largest street party in Africa, it attracts local and foreign tourists throughout December.
The incident occurred during a popular biker parade on one of the main carnival tracks, which was closed to vehicle traffic.
The event features riders, including celebrities, from all over the country, some of whom are dressed in colorful costumes, performing stunts.