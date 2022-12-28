France's ambassador to Azerbaijan summoned to MFA

The Azerbaijani authorities are concerned over a wave of protest in France against Baku's behavior, so much so that they urgently summoned the French Ambassador to the Foreign Ministry.
According to Azerbaijani media reports, French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Anne Boillon was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.
She was given a note of protest concerning the call of representatives of some French political parties to President Emmanuel Macron to take a number of measures to protect Artsakh and Armenia.
