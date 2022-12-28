News
Wednesday
December 28
News
France's ambassador to Azerbaijan summoned to MFA
France's ambassador to Azerbaijan summoned to MFA
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Azerbaijani authorities are concerned over a wave of protest in France against Baku's behavior, so much so that they urgently summoned the French Ambassador to the Foreign Ministry.

According to Azerbaijani media reports, French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Anne Boillon was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

She was given a note of protest concerning the call of representatives of some French political parties to President Emmanuel Macron to take a number of measures to protect Artsakh and Armenia.

France political parties’ leaders: It is necessary to ensure Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians’ safety
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
