Patients from Nagorno-Karabakh undergo comprehensive examinations
Patients from Nagorno-Karabakh undergo comprehensive examinations
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Society

Three seriously ill citizens brought from Stepanakert to Yerevan via the Lachin corridor have been hospitalized in various medical institutions, the press service of the Armenian Health Ministry informed NEWS.am.

"They are currently undergoing comprehensive examinations," they said.

The patients were taken to medical institutions in Yerevan on Wednesday morning with the mediation and the accompaniment of the ICRC because of the blockage by the Azerbaijani side of the only road linking Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
