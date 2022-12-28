Turkish Central Bank asks commercial creditors to refrain from large purchases in dollars

Turkey's central bank has asked commercial lenders to refrain from making large purchases in dollars on behalf of their corporate clients until Monday, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.
Regulators are trying to ease pressure from companies seeking to accumulate foreign currency at the end of the year, the sources said. The central bank declined to comment.
The lira was trading 0.1 percent lower at 18.7136 per dollar as of 2 p.m., according to data compiled by Bloomberg, the lowest weekly close on record. The currency's 29% drop this year makes it the worst performer among emerging market peers after the Argentine peso.
Turkish policymakers see the lira's stability as key to keeping consumer prices in check after inflation surpassed 85%. The currency's weakness is mainly due to two rounds of interest rate cuts last year and in 2022, which have inflated inflation.
The monetary authority issued a separate instruction to prohibit lenders from using derivatives and options, which ultimately allow lira deposits to create new demand for the foreign currency, according to a central bank circular seen by Bloomberg.