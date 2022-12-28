Ankara and Moscow start practical implementation of gas hub project in Turkey

Ankara and Moscow have started practical implementation of the gas hub project in Turkey, Gazprom's head Alexey Miller said at a pre-New Year conference call.
"Now we and Turkey have started working on the gas hub project in this country. This decision was made by the heads of the two countries, and we have already started its practical implementation," said Miller, RBC reports.
According to him, the gas hub will help to ensure transparent and fair pricing in the natural gas market.
Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed on October 12 to create in Turkey "a major gas hub" for supplies to Europe. He suggested redirecting the fuel, previously supplied to the EU via Nord Stream pipeline, through Turkey.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan supported Putin's initiative. The parties instructed relevant agencies to begin reviewing this issue, he said. Erdogan called Thrace (the northwestern part of Turkey, where Istanbul is located) a suitable place for the construction of the gas hub.