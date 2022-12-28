Armenian opposition urges not to discuss peace treaty

Russian peacekeepers have a mandate and a mission which they must fulfill properly, said Ishkhan Saghatelyan, MP from the bloc Armenia, during the demonstration in front of the Armenian Government on Wednesday.
But this, he said, does not mean that Armenian officials should wash their hands of Artsakh and say they are not responsible.
The statement of November 9 was signed by the current authorities. Armenia is responsible for the fate of its 120,000 citizens," the deputy reminded.
He expressed his belief, Azerbaijan cannot have a corridor on the sovereign territory of Armenia. He is convinced that as long as Artsakh is under siege, the provisions of the peace treaty cannot be discussed.
According to him, one could have gone to a scheduled meeting with the foreign ministers of Russia and Azerbaijan and stated that the Lachin corridor, the Armenians of Artsakh, the status of Artsakh are on the agenda.
"Since there is a threat of genocide over Artsakh, it is dangerous to discuss a peace treaty with Azerbaijan in this situation," the deputy concluded.