Le Répucain Lorrain: Aliyev seeks to force the people of Nagorno-Karabakh to leave their homeland
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

For more than two weeks now, the Armenian residents of Nagorno-Karabakh have been under a complete blockade by Azerbaijan, Le Répucain Lorrain editorial says .

"The specter of a humanitarian catastrophe does not at all worry Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who seeks to starve the population to make them leave their homeland. Calls from the international community remain unanswered, and Russia's role is not helping to ease tensions. Vladimir Putin actually allows Azerbaijan, which is supported by Turkey, to do its job," the publication says.
