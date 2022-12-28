Half of Americans think U.S. global influence is waning

About half of Americans and an overwhelming majority of Republicans believe U.S. global influence is waning.

According to a Pew Research poll, 47% of respondents said the country's influence on the world stage is waning, while 19% said it is growing and the rest believe it is unchanged.

The findings may surprise Democrats, who had hoped that replacing Donald Trump with Joe Biden would improve the country's image and standing in the world.

Supporters of President Biden widely supported the theory that his administration would restore America's shattered global reputation by elevating the United States among its economic allies and rivals.

The new poll did not ask about the performance of the Biden administration per se, but it did show that many Americans are unhappy with their country on the international stage.

As expected, responses were divided along party lines.

Fifty-eight percent of Americans who do not support the current president or his party believe the nation's influence is waning, compared to 37 percent of Democrats who support Biden.

Pew polled the citizens of 18 other countries and found that Americans are most frustrated with the global position of their country. No other country had such a high proportion of respondents who feared their nation was losing its status as a global power.

Forty-three percent of Japanese respondents said they believe the country's global influence is waning, and only 8 percent believe it is increasing.

In the U.K., 39 percent of respondents believe the country's global influence is waning, while 18 percent believe it is growing.

Among the world's largest economies, only Germany reported relative confidence in the country's global status. Twenty-five percent of Germans believe the nation's influence is growing, while 22 percent believe it is declining.

Of the 19 countries surveyed, only Israel has a majority of residents who believe its global influence is growing.

Talk of America's waning global influence inevitably turns into talk of China's rising influence. An earlier Pew report showed that 66 percent of Americans think China's global influence is growing, and only 10 percent think it is shrinking.

About the same proportion of Americans, 67 percent, told pollsters that they see China's power and influence as a threat. But the public seems to view China as a rival rather than an enemy.

Russia, on the other hand, is seen as America's enemy. This attitude changed quickly after the war in Ukraine. At the beginning of the year, people polled by Pew saw China and Russia as economic rivals rather than Cold War enemies.