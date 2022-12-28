Court in St. Petersburg sentences Azerbaijanis who attacked Armenians to 5 years in prison

The court in St. Petersburg sentenced the two Azerbaijanis, who attacked the Armenians, to five years imprisonment in a general regime penal colony. The vice president of St. Petersburg International Bar Association and a representative of the victims' interests Zohrab Gabrielyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
"The sentence was five years for each of them. The financial claims of the victims have been satisfied. At the same time Ibishov, who filmed and distributed the video of the beating, will pay two-thirds," said Zohrab Gabrielyan.
As reported, the crime took place late in the evening on July 23, 2020 in St. Petersburg. A group of people from Azerbaijan attacked two Armenians, and what was happening was filmed on video.
Earlier, Zohrab Gabrielyan, a representative of the victims' interests, noted that the case was particularly important, as it begins the formation of judicial practice, because no cases under Article 282 of the Criminal Code had been initiated before.