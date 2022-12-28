News
Ameriabank named best foreign exchange bank in Armenia by Global Finance
Ameriabank named best foreign exchange bank in Armenia by Global Finance
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Global Finance has named Ameriabank the Best Foreign Exchange Bank in Armenia for 2023 in its annual list of the World’s Best Foreign Exchange Banks.

Award winners were selected based on several criteria, including the transaction volume, market share, scope of global coverage, customer service, competitive pricing and innovative technologies. Global Finance also considered bank submissions, input from industry analysts, corporate executives and technology specialists.

“The return of inflation rates that have not been seen in four decades has dramatically increased the foreign exchange market’s volatility. Now, more than ever, selecting the best FX partner is critical,” said Joseph Giarraputo, founder and editorial director of Global Finance. “These awards honor banks with FX departments that have provided their clients superior guidance and performance during these changing times.”

Co-Director on Brokerage and Foreign Exchange Operations at Ameriabank Diana Hakobyan commented: “We are delighted to receive this Award which comes as a testament of our performance, proactive role and significant growth in the foreign exchange market. This is also the recognition of our ongoing efforts to expand and improve our Foreign Exchange operations and desire to deliver best practice FX services solutions to our customers.”

Ameriabank’s Best Foreign Exchange Bank Award is the latest added to the list of accolades the Bank achieved throughout 2022, including the three Best Bank Awards received from leading international magazines in one calendar. On this occasion, the Bank has launched “The Triple Best” campaign dedicated to all the people who stand behind the Bank’s achievements recorded throughout the past years.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
