Wednesday
December 28
Wednesday
December 28
Zelenskyy: It was Ukraine that helped the West find itself again
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The West has stopped being afraid of Russia because Ukraine has become one of the leaders of the "free world", Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a speech at the Verkhovna Rada, reports UNIAN.

According to Zelenskyy, "it was Ukraine that helped the West find itself again."

"You can be sure that the time will come when brands of Ukrainian weapons will be as interesting to the whole world. We are capable of producing our own missiles, our own naval drones, we already do that, armored vehicles, aircraft and other types of weapons. We already do that. We already have ours. It's all ours. "Stugna," "Alder," "Neptune," naval drones, and so on. Let's thank our domestic production," Ukrinfo quotes Zelenskyy as saying.
