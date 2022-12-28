US, NATO, and EU call for maximum restraint in northern Kosovo

The United States, NATO and the European Union have called for maximum restraint in northern Kosovo, where authorities have closed a third border crossing point amid a worsening dispute with local Serbs.
"We call on everyone to exercise maximum restraint (and) take immediate action to de-escalate the situation unconditionally," the EU and U.S. said in a joint statement.
NATO's mission in Kosovo, KFOR, said it supports dialogue between all sides to defuse tensions.
Serbia put its army on high alert earlier this week.