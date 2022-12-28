News
US, NATO, and EU call for maximum restraint in northern Kosovo
The United States, NATO and the European Union have called for maximum restraint in northern Kosovo, where authorities have closed a third border crossing point amid a worsening dispute with local Serbs.

 "We call on everyone to exercise maximum restraint (and) take immediate action to de-escalate the situation unconditionally," the EU and U.S. said in a joint statement.

NATO's mission in Kosovo, KFOR, said it supports dialogue between all sides to defuse tensions.

Serbia put its army on high alert earlier this week.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
