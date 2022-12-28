Serbian President calls on compatriots in Kosovo and Metohija to dismantle barricades

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has asked his compatriots in Kosovo and Metohija to dismantle the barricades. The head of the Serbian government's Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Petar Petkovic, said this at a press conference on Wednesday, TASS reported.
"[Vucic] provided the contents of documents and statements, pointed out all that we will receive [in connection with guarantees], and asked our Serbs to leave the barricades," Petkovic said.
He said the U.S. and the EU, in a joint statement, provided guarantees for the Serbs, ensuring that they would not be arrested or prosecuted in any way for participating in the protests. "We have received stronger guarantees from the U.S. and the EU than ever before regarding the demands of the Serbs that they put forward as conditions for them to leave the barricades," Petkovic stressed.