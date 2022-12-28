News
IRI: Window of agreement on Iran nuclear deal will not stay open forever
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

The "window to reach an agreement" on the Iranian nuclear deal will not remain open forever, Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said during a visit to Oman. He called on other parties to be realistic, Press TV reported.

He said Tehran welcomed any initiative from Muscat "to reach a good, strong and stable agreement."

Amir-Abdollahian arrived in the Omani capital for talks on bilateral, regional and international issues and to deliver a message from President Ebrahim Raisi to Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.

"The window to reach an agreement on the part of the Islamic Republic of Iran will not always be open," said a senior Iranian diplomat, adding that the window will close if the opposing sides, especially the Americans, continue to behave hypocritically.

"We have not closed (the window), but if the West continues its hypocritical and interventionist behavior, we will move in a different direction," he added.
