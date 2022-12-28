Papikyan announces 10% salary increase for YSU employees

The salaries of all YSU employees, including the teaching staff, will increase by ten percent from January 1 next year, Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan wrote on Facebook.
"Today the annual final meeting of the Board of Trustees was held at YSU, during which we discussed a number of issues and made important decisions. Among other decisions, the Board of Trustees approved a new version of YSU's charter.
Starting from January 1 next year, salaries of all YSU staff, including the teaching staff, will increase by ten percent. By the way, starting from September this year the professors' salaries have already been increased by ten percent.
The approved budget for the first time specifies the provision of an additional fifty percent of salary for YSU core employees before summer vacations.
Funds for YSU's internal grant programs have also been increased, resulting in ten more internal grants to be established next year."