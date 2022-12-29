Newspaper: Armenia has President who serves one political party, incumbent PM

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: (…) the president of the republic, Vahagn Khachaturyan, has organized a year-end reception today, December 29.

The [parliament’s ruling majority] CC [“Civil Contract” Faction] MPs had confirmed that they were invited. We were interested in who else was invited by the RA president, who seems to be the president of the entire country, not just of the ruling political power.

However, it turns out that Khachaturyan is the president of only the CC members; we learned from the [parliamentary] opposition that they were not invited to the presidential office. (…)

Meanwhile, in the past, not only the opposition was invited to the presidential office, but also representatives of public opposition figures, opposition media.

Let's remind that in the RA Constitution it is written: "The President of the Republic is impartial in exercising his powers and is guided exclusively by national and nationwide interests."

Meanwhile, today we have not only a super prime minister with unlimited powers, but also a president who serves one particular [political] party and the current prime minister, who does not represent the interest of society.