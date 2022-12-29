At least 7 people dead in Cambodia casino-hotel fire

At least seven people are dead and dozens injured in a fire at a casino and hotel in western Cambodia, Sky News reported.
The fire at the Grand Diamond City Casino in the city of Poipet, started at about midnight on Wednesday, the General Commissariat of National Police said.
Just after 11am local time, police said the fire had been extinguished.
Parinya Phothisat, the governor of Thailand's Sa Kaeo province said that one of those killed was a Thai national and 32 Thais were being treated in hospital.
Fifty-three people are injured and eight are missing.
Footage on social media showed guests hanging out of windows or trapped inside the building and city governor Keat Hol said firefighters and other emergency workers were trying to rescue people.
Cambodian authorities had requested help from Thailand, according to Thai PBS, which said five fire trucks and 10 rescue vans had been sent across the border.
Poipet is a city in Banteay Meanchey Province in western Cambodia, which sits opposite the wealthier Thai city of Aranyaprathet, and the two places are centers for cross-border trade and tourism.