State Department approves possible sale of Volcano remote mines systems to Taiwan
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The State Department has approved a possible $180 million sale of Volcano anti-tank remote mining systems and related equipment to Taiwan, the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which is responsible for supplying military equipment and weapons abroad under intergovernmental contracts, said Wednesday.

"The Chinese Communist Party's frequent military activities near Taiwan have posted severe military threats to us," the ministry said, adding that continuous U.S. military sales are the "cornerstone of maintaining regional stability and peace."

The U.S. administration has already formally notified Congress of its decision. The legislature now has 30 days to study this military contract and its possible blocking. Northrop Grumman and Oshkosh Corporation will be the main contractors if the deal is approved.
