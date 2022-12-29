Flood death toll in Philippines rises to 32

At least 32 people have been killed and 24 are missing due to flooding caused by heavy rains in the Philippines. More than 486,400 people in 10 regions of the country were affected by the floods, according to a report released Thursday by the National Council for Risk and Disaster Management.
According to the agency, 101,600 displaced people are in 150 evacuation centers. At least 1.42 thousand people left their homes in advance and 11 people were injured in various ways. In nine regions of the republic 418 incidents associated with natural disasters were recorded, including floods and landslides.
Meanwhile the elements damaged 3.32 thousand houses and destroyed 746 more at a cost of 41.8 million pesos ($744.2 thousand). Damage to 43 infrastructure was estimated at 51.5 million pesos ($916.8 thousand) and to agriculture at 208.5 million pesos ($3.7 million). Floods damaged 125 roads and 13 bridges, affected the work of 19 seaports. Disruptions in power supply were registered in 63 cities, but it has already been restored in 60, in four municipalities remain problems with the water supply.
Classes in educational institutions and work at the enterprises are suspended in 67 cities and 71 municipalities. In 20 settlements a disaster mode is introduced. The government has already allocated 49.4 million pesos ($ 879.1 thousand) for assistance.