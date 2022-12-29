Azerbaijan continues to turn occupied Karvachar region into military base

Azerbaijan continues the process of turning the Karvachar region—Kelbajar, the Azerbaijani local name of the occupied Armenian region—of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) into a military base.
According to the Azerbaijani mass media, Nizam Osmanov, Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief of the Main Department of Logistics of Azerbaijan, on Wednesday inspected the new Azerbaijani military infrastructure in Karvachar. It is headquarters, administrative and service buildings, including an arsenal, a military unit, a canteen, a bathroom, heating stoves, and a car park.
"It has been reported that through the combined warehouses, uninterrupted support and supply of all units of the Azerbaijani army located in the regions of Kelbajar and Lachin will be carried out. The headquarters building, military unit, administrative and service buildings planned here are fully equipped with all the necessary equipment. Generators are installed for uninterrupted power supply. Improvement work was carried out in the area, trees were planted," the respective statement reads.