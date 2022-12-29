Armenia PM: Humanitarian situation in Karabakh is worsening day by day, I’ve decided to form working group

The humanitarian situation in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) is worsening day by day as a result of the 18-day closure of the Lachin corridor. This was announced by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the Armenian government.
"Hundreds of families of Nagorno-Karabakh continue to be divided, being on different sides of the blockade. The shortage of basic necessities is becoming more and more palpable [in Artsakh]. Shop windows [there] have been emptied, food supply restrictions are being introduced in public facilities. The public is in a tense social and psychological situation.
Taking all this into account, I have decided to form a working group—headed by Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Khachatryan—to assist the people of Nagorno-Karabakh in the management of the confirmed humanitarian crisis, whose task will be to monitor humanitarian issues, with the Nagorno-Karabakh authorities, and provide the necessary urgent assistance, including with the help of international organizations,” the Armenian PM noted.