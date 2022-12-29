News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 29
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 29
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Armenia PM: Humanitarian situation in Karabakh is worsening day by day, I’ve decided to form working group
Armenia PM: Humanitarian situation in Karabakh is worsening day by day, I’ve decided to form working group
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The humanitarian situation in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) is worsening day by day as a result of the 18-day closure of the Lachin corridor. This was announced by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the Armenian government.

"Hundreds of families of Nagorno-Karabakh continue to be divided, being on different sides of the blockade. The shortage of basic necessities is becoming more and more palpable [in Artsakh]. Shop windows [there] have been emptied, food supply restrictions are being introduced in public facilities. The public is in a tense social and psychological situation.

Taking all this into account, I have decided to form a working group—headed by Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Khachatryan—to assist the people of Nagorno-Karabakh in the management of the confirmed humanitarian crisis, whose task will be to monitor humanitarian issues, with the Nagorno-Karabakh authorities, and provide the necessary urgent assistance, including with the help of international organizations,” the Armenian PM noted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Peskov: Consent of both Yerevan and Baku is needed for granting UN mandate to peacekeepers
"International peacekeepers can be involved if both parties...
 Peskov: Putin and Pashinyan discuss Lachin corridor issue in detail on December 27
Peskov added that the Russian side will continue its work and its efforts both in contacts with Yerevan and in contacts with Baku...
 Justice Ministry: Azerbaijan's crimes against Armenia's sovereign territory will be investigated
Since the 44-day war against Artsakh...
 Zakharova: Saying such things about peacekeepers means not understanding reality
"And can I also ask a question, but without the Russian peacekeeping contingent...
 Zakharova: Criticism of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh is unacceptable
As for the criticism of the Russian peacekeeping contingent...
 Armenian Ombudsperson again calls on UN Human Rights Committee to send mission to Lachin corridor
She expressed hope that the reaction of the ECtHR would be quick...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos