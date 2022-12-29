Azerbaijan not concealing that fake environmentalists’ action at Lachin corridor was organized by  authorities

Apparently, Azerbaijan is not going to reopen the Lachin corridor that links Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia.
On the contrary, it is already being openly reported that this blockade was organized by the Azerbaijani authorities.
In the photo above, the fake Azerbaijani environmentalists are wearing the same jackets, and the Azerbaijani mass media write that "the participants of the action were provided with all necessary accessories."
As before, more than a thousand residents, including hundreds of children, cannot enter Artsakh. The supply of food there has been stopped for more than two weeks now. But thanks to the efforts of the Red Cross, medicine was delivered to Artsakh, and seriously ill patients were transferred from there to Armenia.
On Wednesday, the Artsakh authorities made a decision to stop the operation of the mines and to petition to the UN to conduct an examination. From the beginning, the aforesaid Azerbaijani “environmentalists” had made demands regarding the operation of these mines.