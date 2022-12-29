News
Armenia to provide additional monetary assistance to Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics


Armenia will provide additional assistance of 4 billion drams (approx. US$10.2 million) to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced at the start of the Armenian government's Cabinet session Thursday.

"Today's session of the government includes the matter of providing additional assistance of 4 billion drams to Nagorno-Karabakh. Providing necessary humanitarian, social, and psychological support to the people of Nagorno-Karabakh is an absolute necessity.

"The international popularization of the [current] humanitarian crisis [in Artsakh] should also become part of our daily work. Partner states, international organizations shall be informed in detail about the confirmed humanitarian crisis and the deterioration of the situation [in Artsakh due to Azerbaijan’s blockage of the Lachin corridor linking Artsakh to Armenia]," the Prime Minister said.
