Artsakh government issues decision on announcement to stop operation of mine

The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) government on Thursday issued its decision on Wednesday’s announcement to stop operations at the mine being used by Base Metals company.

A decision by the Government of the Republic of Artsakh was taken based on the statement published by the Artsakh Information Center about conducting international ecological expert examination on the operations of Base Metals company. The decision can be found below.

THE DECISION OF THE GOVERNMENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ARTSAKH ON THE STATEMENT ABOUT THE OPERATIONS OF "BASE METALS" CJSC ! STATEMENT

The Government of the Republic of Artsakh, once again re-confirms that mining industry in Artsakh operates in line with the highest international standards, to which conform also the regulations prescribed by the relevant legislation. Nevertheless, taking into consideration the unhealthy environment created by the "eco-activists" of the neighboring country and their attempt to mislead the international community, it has been decided to invite international organizations to carry out an ecological expert examination around the operations of "Base Metals" company.

The Government, together with the management of the company has expressed readiness to temporarily halt the exploitation of the mine.

The Government of the Republic of Artsakh has approached the UN respective structures and other specialized international organizations to organize the expert examination in the shortest period of time.

The Government of the Republic of Artsakh has always been in favor of maintaining best international standards in the mining sector and believes that international ecological standards shall apply for mining companies in the entire region.