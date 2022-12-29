Indian man, 24, stabs 51 times girl who did not reciprocate him

A young man is suspected of brutally killing a 20-year-old girl in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh, The New Times of India reported.
Shadab Khan, 24, worked as a conductor and met the girl on a bus three years ago. The young men began chatting; after a while, the man's lover moved to another state and stopped responding to his friend's messages.
"Khan armed himself with a screwdriver and drove more than 200 kilometers and snuck into the sleeping victim's house. He covered her face with a pillow and stabbed her 51 times with the screwdriver, then fled. The body of the deceased was found in the morning by her brother," said the police department of the state.
The man was detained and taken into custody, he was charged with murder with particular cruelty. According to the parents of the deceased, he repeatedly threatened to kill their entire family.