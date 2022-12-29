Lavrov: Yerevan and Baku set dynamics of contacts and determine content of future peace treaty

Yerevan and Baku set the dynamics of contacts and determine the content of the future peace treaty, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with RIA Novosti, answering a question on whether Armenia and Azerbaijan will sign a peace treaty in the coming months and whether it will spell out the status of Nagorno-Karabakh.
He thought it was logical to address the question to the negotiating parties, i.e. Baku and Yerevan.
"They are the ones who set the dynamics of the contacts and determine the content of the future peace treaty. Russia, which is linked to both Azerbaijan and Armenia by relations of strategic partnership and alliance, provides all possible assistance to this process - in the form and amount in which our Azerbaijani and Armenian friends are interested," the Russian FM said.