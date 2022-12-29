News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 29
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 29
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Lavrov: Yerevan and Baku set dynamics of contacts and determine content of future peace treaty
Lavrov: Yerevan and Baku set dynamics of contacts and determine content of future peace treaty
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Yerevan and Baku set the dynamics of contacts and determine the content of the future peace treaty, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with RIA Novosti, answering a question on whether Armenia and Azerbaijan will sign a peace treaty in the coming months and whether it will spell out the status of Nagorno-Karabakh.

He thought it was logical to address the question to the negotiating parties, i.e. Baku and Yerevan.

"They are the ones who set the dynamics of the contacts and determine the content of the future peace treaty. Russia, which is linked to both Azerbaijan and Armenia by relations of strategic partnership and alliance, provides all possible assistance to this process - in the form and amount in which our Azerbaijani and Armenian friends are interested," the Russian FM said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Peskov: Consent of both Yerevan and Baku is needed for granting UN mandate to peacekeepers
"International peacekeepers can be involved if both parties...
 Peskov: Putin and Pashinyan discuss Lachin corridor issue in detail on December 27
Peskov added that the Russian side will continue its work and its efforts both in contacts with Yerevan and in contacts with Baku...
 Justice Ministry: Azerbaijan's crimes against Armenia's sovereign territory will be investigated
Since the 44-day war against Artsakh...
 Zakharova: Saying such things about peacekeepers means not understanding reality
"And can I also ask a question, but without the Russian peacekeeping contingent...
 Zakharova: Criticism of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh is unacceptable
As for the criticism of the Russian peacekeeping contingent...
 Armenian Ombudsperson again calls on UN Human Rights Committee to send mission to Lachin corridor
She expressed hope that the reaction of the ECtHR would be quick...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos