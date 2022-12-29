News
Anti-corruption court rejects petition of Armenian ex-defense minister's lawyers to release him
On December 29 the Armenian Anti-Corruption Court rejected the motion filed by the lawyers of Armenia's former Defense Minister David Tonoyan for his release. One of his lawyers, advocate Sergei Hovhannisyan, told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

According to Hovhannisyan, they once again filed a motion to release the former minister on 35 million AMD bail. According to the lawyer, Tonoyan's apartment is mortgaged.

The lawyer said that they were going to file a complaint against the court decision.

The former high-ranking officials including Tonoyan are accused of buying unsuitable missiles for the needs of the army amounting to $4 million. The defendants deny the allegation that the missiles are unsuitable.

According to the court decision, David Tonoyan has been under arrest since September 30 last year.
