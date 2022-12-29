World economy is predicted decade of sluggish growth

A decade of sluggish growth awaits the world economy, and developed countries will be lucky if they manage to achieve a rise in their economies of even one percent a year, Tressis Gestion chief economist Daniel Lacalle predicted on CNBC's Squawk Box Europe.

The recovery in China, where the situation now looks bleak, can help stabilize the global economy, and this is most painful for Latin America and Africa. It is a full recovery of China's economy will be the biggest positive for world markets next year. And also, according to Lacalle, it is very important that it will help, for example, German and French exporters, who have felt the effects of lockdowns and profit problems in China.

Nevertheless, such a scenario would still not bring the world any closer to the kind of economic growth seen in the year before the pandemic in 2019. In addition to problems with GDP growth, the world will have to live with elevated inflation. However, despite the slow pace of economies, the world will not face a new economic crisis, Lacalle predicted.



