Queen of Denmark shares photo with her sons after she stripped her grandchildren of their titles

The Danish royal family has shared a new official portrait of Queen Margrethe with her sons, Princes Frederik and Joachim, Daily Mail reported.
In the celebratory photo, Prince Frederik and his wife Mary and Prince Joachim and his wife Marie stand around Queen Margarethe II.
This year the Queen of Denmark celebrated the 50th anniversary of her reign. To wrap up the anniversary year, we are publishing new portraits of the queen and her family. The portraits were taken by photographer Per Morten Abrahamsen in the Knights' Hall of Christian IX Palace in Amalienborg, the photo caption reads.
The new portrait of the Danish royal family was published after Queen Margrethe stripped her grandchildren of their royal titles for their own good.
Prince Joachim publicly opposed his mother's decision, and even quarreled with his brother Prince Frederik over the decision. Nevertheless, the queen remained adamant that Joachim's children would lose their titles as of January 1.