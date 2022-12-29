News
Cavusoglu: Current events around Lachin road are a test for Armenia's sincerity
Cavusoglu: Current events around Lachin road are a test for Armenia's sincerity
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The current events around the Lachin road are a test for Armenia's sincerity in the issue of normalizing relations with Azerbaijan, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

"Of course, the recent events in the Lachin corridor will be a test of sincerity for Armenia. The attempt to appropriate Azerbaijan's wealth on its own lands is unacceptable. In this issue, as in any other, Azerbaijan is not alone," Cavusoglu said Thursday in Ankara at a meeting with media representatives on the year's results.

"We are also continuing the process of normalizing relations with Armenia in close coordination with Azerbaijan," he said.
