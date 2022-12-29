Armenian Health Minister: Every day of blockade of Artsakh deepens humanitarian crisis

Every day of the blockade of Artsakh deepens the humanitarian crisis, Armenian Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan told reporters on Thursday.
"We are systematically working with our colleagues from Artsakh, providing consultations remotely if possible, but this does not mean the situation is normalized. There is a deficit of medicines, medical supplies, food and other necessary goods.
Everything is being done to make up for that deficit. But this situation can not be mitigated by situational decisions," the minister said.
A group of Azerbaijanis blocked the Stepanakert - Goris road from 10:30 a.m. on December 12, allegedly for environmental reasons, also making political demands. The blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh by the opponent continues.