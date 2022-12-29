Turkish Foreign Ministry to Greece: 'Do not look for adventure' in the Aegean Sea

Ankara will not allow expansion of Greece's territorial waters in the Aegean Sea. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said this at a year-end press conference, Anadolu Agency reported.
"We warn Greece: don't look for adventure on your own... The consequences could be very damaging for the Greek side," he said.
Cavusoglu noted that "Turkey will continue to defend its interests in both the Aegean and the Mediterranean Seas" and will not allow Greece's territorial waters to expand by even 1 mile, let alone the 12 miles that Athens claims.
He reminded that the Turkish Parliament had clearly decided back in 1995 that Ankara would qualify Greece's extension of its borders in the Aegean Sea basin as a casus belli.