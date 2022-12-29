shamshyan.com: Armenia ruling force MP’s son is detained

Yerevan resident Gurgen Arsenyan Jr., 27, was detained Tuesday and taken to a Yerevan police precinct on suspicion of carrying a cold weapon, reports shamshyan.com.
Police officers apprehended Arsenyan from a downtown Yerevan intersection because they found two axes and a knife with a long blade in his possession.
Arsenyan has been transferred to the local investigative department where respective proceedings have been launched.
Gurgen Arsenyan Jr. is the son of Gurgen Arsenyan Sr., an MP of the ruling majority "Civil Contract" Faction of the National Assembly of Armenia.