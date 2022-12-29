 Armenia in 2023 to continue transferring cashback to pension cards

Cashback transferred to pension cards will continue in Armenia in 2023. A decision to this effect was made at Thursday's government session.
The program will continue until June 30, 2023.
Until July, the volume of online pension card transactions was almost zero. In October, the number of program users reached the mark of 59 thousand, and the volume of their transactions stopped at about AMD 1 billion 950 million, for the return from which the state budget allocated AMD 195 million. It's in average AMD 3,100 per each pensioner.
The refund covers purchases made with pension cards (whether via POS-terminals or their bank's mobile applications) and amounts up to 10% of pension, but no more than AMD 5,000 per month. The program started on July 1, 2022 and is financed from the state budget.