Armenian Ombudsperson again calls on UN Human Rights Committee to send mission to Lachin corridor

Armenian Ombudsperson has called on the UN Human Rights Committee to send a mission to Lachin corridor to get acquainted with the situation on the spot.

Kristine Grigoryan, the Ombudsperson of Armenia, said that Azerbaijan falsifies reality, so such a measure is a necessity.

Grigoryan also recalled that Azerbaijan does not ensure human rights for the residents of Artsakh, and this is the basis for UN action.

"As for the International Committee of the Red Cross, by mandate it can do more than it is doing now, but there is a problem of real possibility. Armenia and Artsakh are doing everything so that this mandate can be used more effectively and more broadly. In addition, we have informed the ECHR that the humanitarian blockade is continuing and 120 thousand people are in a state of humanitarian crisis," she said.

She expressed hope that the reaction of the ECtHR would be quick and adequate to the situation.

"The mere assessment of the international community does not satisfy us, as it does not change the situation. We need to move to action," she concluded.



