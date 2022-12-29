News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 29
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 29
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Armenian Ombudsperson again calls on UN Human Rights Committee to send mission to Lachin corridor
Armenian Ombudsperson again calls on UN Human Rights Committee to send mission to Lachin corridor
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Armenian Ombudsperson has called on the UN Human Rights Committee to send a mission to Lachin corridor to get acquainted with the situation on the spot.

Kristine Grigoryan, the Ombudsperson of Armenia, said that Azerbaijan falsifies reality, so such a measure is a necessity.

Grigoryan also recalled that Azerbaijan does not ensure human rights for the residents of Artsakh, and this is the basis for UN action.

"As for the International Committee of the Red Cross, by mandate it can do more than it is doing now, but there is a problem of real possibility. Armenia and Artsakh are doing everything so that this mandate can be used more effectively and more broadly. In addition, we have informed the ECHR that the humanitarian blockade is continuing and 120 thousand people are in a state of humanitarian crisis," she said.

She expressed hope that the reaction of the ECtHR would be quick and adequate to the situation.

"The mere assessment of the international community does not satisfy us, as it does not change the situation. We need to move to action," she concluded.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Peskov: Consent of both Yerevan and Baku is needed for granting UN mandate to peacekeepers
"International peacekeepers can be involved if both parties...
 Peskov: Putin and Pashinyan discuss Lachin corridor issue in detail on December 27
Peskov added that the Russian side will continue its work and its efforts both in contacts with Yerevan and in contacts with Baku...
 Justice Ministry: Azerbaijan's crimes against Armenia's sovereign territory will be investigated
Since the 44-day war against Artsakh...
 Zakharova: Saying such things about peacekeepers means not understanding reality
"And can I also ask a question, but without the Russian peacekeeping contingent...
 Zakharova: Criticism of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh is unacceptable
As for the criticism of the Russian peacekeeping contingent...
 Armenian Health Minister: Every day of blockade of Artsakh deepens humanitarian crisis
Everything is being done to make up for that deficit...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos