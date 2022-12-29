Zakharova: Criticism of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh is unacceptable

The criticism towards the Russian peacemaking contingent is not acceptable, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a weekly briefing. Her remarks came commenting on the fact that Russia cannot force Azerbaijan to fulfill its obligations of November 9, 2020 and to open the Lachin corridor, possibly in this aspect the renewal of the OSCE Minsk Group format.
"I want to remind who blocked it, who blocked its work. It was not Russia, its current state was recently made clear by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. There is nothing to add to that. As for the criticism of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in this situation, I think it is not acceptable. We have been saying many times that Russian peacekeepers are doing their best for settlement of the situation on the ground. No public attacks help. There have been worse situations, we are working to improve the situation," she said.