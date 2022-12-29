News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 29
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 29
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Justice Ministry: Azerbaijan's crimes against Armenia's sovereign territory will be investigated
Justice Ministry: Azerbaijan's crimes against Armenia's sovereign territory will be investigated
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The Ministry of Justice creates a possibility to introduce tools in the legal system with the help of which it will be possible to investigate the crimes of Azerbaijan together with the colleagues from the International Criminal Court starting from May 2021, Armenian Justice Minister Grigor Minasyan told when commenting on the launch of the ratification process of the International Criminal Court.

It is, in his estimation, not an easy process.

"A team of professionals will be involved to investigate crimes against Armenia's sovereign territory," Minasyan said.

Since the 44-day war against Artsakh, Azerbaijan has repeatedly committed aggression also against the sovereign territory of Armenia. The largest of them occurred in May and November 2021, as well as in September 2022.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Peskov: Consent of both Yerevan and Baku is needed for granting UN mandate to peacekeepers
"International peacekeepers can be involved if both parties...
 Peskov: Putin and Pashinyan discuss Lachin corridor issue in detail on December 27
Peskov added that the Russian side will continue its work and its efforts both in contacts with Yerevan and in contacts with Baku...
 Zakharova: Saying such things about peacekeepers means not understanding reality
"And can I also ask a question, but without the Russian peacekeeping contingent...
 Zakharova: Criticism of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh is unacceptable
As for the criticism of the Russian peacekeeping contingent...
 Armenian Ombudsperson again calls on UN Human Rights Committee to send mission to Lachin corridor
She expressed hope that the reaction of the ECtHR would be quick...
 Armenian Health Minister: Every day of blockade of Artsakh deepens humanitarian crisis
Everything is being done to make up for that deficit...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos