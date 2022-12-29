Justice Ministry: Azerbaijan's crimes against Armenia's sovereign territory will be investigated

The Ministry of Justice creates a possibility to introduce tools in the legal system with the help of which it will be possible to investigate the crimes of Azerbaijan together with the colleagues from the International Criminal Court starting from May 2021, Armenian Justice Minister Grigor Minasyan told when commenting on the launch of the ratification process of the International Criminal Court.
It is, in his estimation, not an easy process.
"A team of professionals will be involved to investigate crimes against Armenia's sovereign territory," Minasyan said.
Since the 44-day war against Artsakh, Azerbaijan has repeatedly committed aggression also against the sovereign territory of Armenia. The largest of them occurred in May and November 2021, as well as in September 2022.