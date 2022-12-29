Peskov: Putin and Pashinyan discuss Lachin corridor issue in detail on December 27

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on December 27 discussed in detail the topic of the Lachin corridor, Russia is concerned about tensions in the region, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, RIA Novosti reported.
He noted that Russia will continue to facilitate the settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
"Russia continues and intends to continue its mediation efforts, implementing primarily those agreements that have been reached on a trilateral basis," the Kremlin spokesman said.
Peskov added that the Russian side will continue its work and its efforts both in contacts with Yerevan and in contacts with Baku.