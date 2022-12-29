News
Thursday
December 29
Zakharova: Russia supports Lavrov and Cavusoglu meeting initiative
Region:Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

There is no confirmation yet about the meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, but Moscow is considering Turkey's proposals for contacts with Russia in a positive way, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"I have no information about the details, nor do I have information about the confirmation of any event. But I can say that we have a close dialogue with Turkey, and we are positively considering a specific proposal of the Turkish side on subsequent contacts," Zakharova said at a briefing. 

Earlier, the Turkish Foreign Minister said that he expects to hold talks with his Russian counterpart in the near future.
