Discussion of ‘enclaves’ in briefing format can be exploited by Azerbaijan, says Armenia justice minister

The Minister of Justice of Armenia believes that it is not right to address such matters in a briefing format. Grigor Minasyan told reporters about this today, and responding to the question on Azerbaijan's ambitions regarding eight Armenian settlements which Baku considers "enclaves."
The minister explained his aforesaid view by the fact that Azerbaijan can exploit this matter.
"There are serious professional people working in the [Armenia-Azerbaijan] border delimitation and security assurance committee," he assured.