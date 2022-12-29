News
Peskov: Kremlin is concerned about tensions around the Lachin corridor
Peskov: Kremlin is concerned about tensions around the Lachin corridor
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Kremlin is concerned about the tension around the Lachin corridor, Moscow will continue contacts with Baku and Yerevan, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said, RIA Novosti reported.

"We are really concerned about the tension that has now arisen around the Lachin corridor, and the Russian side will continue its work and its efforts with both Yerevan and Baku," Peskov said, responding to a question from journalists about how the Kremlin assesses statements by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that Russia should initiate a UN Security Council consideration of giving Russian peacekeepers a UNSC mandate or sending an additional multinational peacekeeping contingent to Karabakh.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
