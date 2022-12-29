Kosovo reopens its largest border crossing with Serbia

Benjamin Netanyahu sworn in as prime minister

Turkey to allocate $13 billion for early retirement benefits

Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute will be closed from December 31 to January 2, 2023

Artsakh State Minister introduces newly appointed ministers

Development center to be built in Armenia for $2 million

G7 foreign ministers call on Taliban to urgently lift ban on women's work in aid sector in Afghanistan

EcoLur: Water level of Armenia’s Lake Sevan gradually decreasing, recording negative balance

Turkish MFA accuses U.S. of upsetting balance of power in region

Armenia parliament speaker visits combat positions (PHOTOS)

shamshyan.com: Armenia ruling force MP’s son is detained

Iran launches annual large-scale military exercises in south and southeast of country

Bank of England unveils coin design depicting King Charles III

Armenia ambassador-at-large: International community must take actions to hold Azerbaijan accountable

Greek FM Dendias interrupts visit to Mount Athos after fainting: He returns to Athens

Dollar, euro gain slight value in Armenia

Karabakh MFA: New phase of geopolitical formatting has begun, full of challenges and upheavals

What weather expected in Armenia during New Year holidays?

Gun found in Yerevan-Makhachkala flight passenger’s luggage

Turkish Foreign Ministry to Greece: 'Do not look for adventure' in the Aegean Sea

Belarus Defense Ministry reports that Ukrainian missile falls near Ivanovo, Brest region

Cavusoglu: Talks between Defense Ministers of three countries are important for Syrian settlement

Queen of Denmark shares photo with her sons after she stripped her grandchildren of their titles

World economy is predicted decade of sluggish growth

Indian man, 24, stabs 51 times girl who did not reciprocate him

Peskov: Kremlin is concerned about tensions around the Lachin corridor

Discussion of ‘enclaves’ in briefing format can be exploited by Azerbaijan, says Armenia justice minister

Peskov: Consent of both Yerevan and Baku is needed for granting UN mandate to peacekeepers

Zakharova: Russia supports Lavrov and Cavusoglu meeting initiative

Peskov: Putin and Pashinyan discuss Lachin corridor issue in detail on December 27

Zakharova demands facts that Armenia is forced to provide corridor to Azerbaijan, join Union State of Russia and Belarus

Trump blames FBI for covering up unflattering information about Biden's son before election

Justice Ministry: Azerbaijan's crimes against Armenia's sovereign territory will be investigated

US, Britain and EU call on Taliban to lift ban on women in NGOs

Zakharova: Saying such things about peacekeepers means not understanding reality

Zakharova: Criticism of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh is unacceptable

Armenian Ombudsperson again calls on UN Human Rights Committee to send mission to Lachin corridor

Armenia in 2023 to continue transferring cashback to pension cards

South Korean president urges to prepare for war after North Korean drone incursion

Zakharova: CSTO ready to send monitoring mission to Armenia if Yerevan is interested

Armenian Health Minister: Every day of blockade of Artsakh deepens humanitarian crisis

Cavusoglu: Current events around Lachin road are a test for Armenia's sincerity

US army receiving new 6.8 mm caliber assault rifles and machine guns

Karabakh President appoints new ministers

Anti-corruption court rejects petition of Armenian ex-defense minister's lawyers to release him

Criminal liability to be set for making calls to renounce Armenia sovereignty

Lavrov: Yerevan and Baku set dynamics of contacts and determine content of future peace treaty

Copper weakly appreciates

Azerbaijan not concealing that fake environmentalists’ action at Lachin corridor was organized by authorities

Armenian government exempts SOLARA from customs duty

Armenia to ratify the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court

Flood death toll in Philippines rises to 32

Artsakh government issues decision on announcement to stop operation of mine

Armenia premier:Russia should raise matter of sending multinational peacekeepers if it can`t ensure security in Karabakh

Azerbaijan continues to turn occupied Karvachar region into military base

Armenia to provide additional monetary assistance to Karabakh

Azerbaijani Deputy FM holds talks in Israel

State Department approves possible sale of Volcano remote mines systems to Taiwan

Armenia PM: Humanitarian situation in Karabakh is worsening day by day, I’ve decided to form working group

Gold prices are falling

Secret US military data found in biometric devices sold on eBay

Lavrov says there is no evidence of Iranian drone deliveries to Russia

At least 7 people dead in Cambodia casino-hotel fire

World oil prices falling

Decision on restrictions on provision of public food services to enter into force today in Karabakh

Lavrov: Americans do not want to, will not fight against Russia directly

Newspaper: Armenia has President who serves one political party, incumbent PM

Unique custom Chevrolet Corvette to be auctioned off

Study: Babies fall asleep faster to funny music

Belgium bans electric collars for dogs

Paleontologists discovers new species of frog that lived at the time of dinosaurs

UAE authorities promote jobs for its citizens in the private sector

2022 will be warmest year in UK

Armenia PM: I consider this award ceremony more appropriate especially now when we have Lachin corridor problem

Mexican president urges citizens not to accept gifts from drug traffickers

Half of Americans think U.S. global influence is waning

Saudi Arabia says it has confiscated nearly 30 tons of narcotic khat bush

'Hero of Our Time' award ceremony

Turkish Central Bank asks commercial creditors to refrain from large purchases in dollars

Turkish Court of Appeals upholds conviction of Osman Kavala

Benny Gantz: Israel could attack Iranian nuclear facilities in two or three years

Papikyan announces 10% salary increase for YSU employees

At least 14 people killed at carnival in Nigeria

Germany to lead NATO's high readiness force

IRI: Window of agreement on Iran nuclear deal will not stay open forever

Another 'Armenian spy' is on trial in Azerbaijan

Russian peacekeepers continue negotiations to reopen Stepanakert-Goris road

Britain calls on Iran to stop unjust detention of dual nationals

Serbian President calls on compatriots in Kosovo and Metohija to dismantle barricades

Ukraine intends to develop air-to-air combat drones

US, NATO, and EU call for maximum restraint in northern Kosovo

Zelenskyy: It was Ukraine that helped the West find itself again

Italy to supply Ukraine with air defense systems if it will be possible

Turkish envoy promises Armenia 'golden mountains' in case of normalization of relations between Yerevan and Ankara

Post of CIS Executive Secretary to be renamed Secretary General

Russian, Syrian and Turkish defense ministers hold trilateral talks in Moscow

Netanyahu: New Israeli cabinet will continue to oppose Iran's nuclear program

Germany concerned about tensions between Serbia and Kosovo