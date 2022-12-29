Gun found in Yerevan-Makhachkala flight passenger’s luggage

YEREVAN. – At 7:40pm on Tuesday, the police department at Zvartnots International Airport of Yerevan received a report from the aviation security that there was a disallowed item in the luggage of a passenger of the Yerevan-Makhachkala flight.
Criminal investigators and aviation security officers of the airport found a gun in the luggage of a 21-year-old foreigner who was a passenger of the aforesaid flight, the Police of Armenia inform Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The young man was taken to the Zvartnots airport police department, then handed over to the investigative body.
An investigation is underway.