Thursday
December 29
Thursday
December 29
ՀայEngРус
Gun found in Yerevan-Makhachkala flight passenger’s luggage
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – At 7:40pm on Tuesday, the police department at Zvartnots International Airport of Yerevan received a report from the aviation security that there was a disallowed item in the luggage of a passenger of the Yerevan-Makhachkala flight.

Criminal investigators and aviation security officers of the airport found a gun in the luggage of a 21-year-old foreigner who was a passenger of the aforesaid flight, the Police of Armenia inform Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The young man was taken to the Zvartnots airport police department, then handed over to the investigative body.

An investigation is underway.
This text available in   Հայերեն
