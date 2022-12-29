What weather expected in Armenia during New Year holidays?

Armenia has been under the influence of a powerful anticyclone for a long time, which will last until January 5 inclusive. Clear skies will be observed in all provinces, and precipitation is not expected. Gagik Surenyan, Deputy Director of the Hydrometeorology and Monitoring Center of Armenia, told this to a press conference Thursday.
"In the next five days, the air temperature in the entire territory of the republic, except for the Ararat Valley and Yerevan, will rise by 5 to 6 degrees [Celsius]. In the Ararat Valley and Yerevan, it will be -3 to -6 [degrees Celsius] at night, up to +6 [degrees Celsius] during the day. Fog is expected in some regions," added the meteorologist.
Surenyan said that the air temperature in Armenia in January is expected to be 2 to 3 degrees Celsius higher than the climatic norm, whereas the amount of precipitation—lower than the norm.