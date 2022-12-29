News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 29
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 29
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
What weather expected in Armenia during New Year holidays?
What weather expected in Armenia during New Year holidays?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


Armenia has been under the influence of a powerful anticyclone for a long time, which will last until January 5 inclusive. Clear skies will be observed in all provinces, and precipitation is not expected. Gagik Surenyan, Deputy Director of the Hydrometeorology and Monitoring Center of Armenia, told this to a press conference Thursday.

"In the next five days, the air temperature in the entire territory of the republic, except for the Ararat Valley and Yerevan, will rise by 5 to 6 degrees [Celsius]. In the Ararat Valley and Yerevan, it will be -3 to -6 [degrees Celsius] at night, up to +6 [degrees Celsius] during the day. Fog is expected in some regions," added the meteorologist.

Surenyan said that the air temperature in Armenia in January is expected to be 2 to 3 degrees Celsius higher than the climatic norm, whereas the amount of precipitation—lower than the norm.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Biden declares state of emergency in New York state due to snow storm
Biden authorized the federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Homeland Security...
 Storm Nalgae in the Philippines leaves 110 people killed
The storm damaged 5.03 thousand houses and destroyed 1.5 thousand...
 Storm warning issued in Sochi due to tornadoes
A storm warning was announced in Sochi due to tornadoes today....
 Hurricane Roslyn in Pacific Ocean intensifies to third category
Hurricane Roslyn in the Pacific Ocean strengthened to a Category 3...
 Heat wave in Italy led to a 29 percent increase in deaths in July
Excess mortality shows the excess of the actual number of deaths over a certain time period over the expected...
 Europe's record heat wave to become normal by 2035
The study showed how quickly temperatures are changing in the region by using historical records...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos