Cavusoglu: Talks between Defense Ministers of three countries are important for Syrian settlement

The talks held in Moscow between the defense ministers of Turkey, Syria and Russia are important in terms of reaching agreement on a road map for a Syrian settlement, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Thursday.
"The meeting turned out to be useful. We believe that interaction with Syrian authorities is important to reach an agreement that will ensure stability and a lasting peace. These contacts are also important for finding a consensus between the regime and the opposition on the road map," the minister said, Hurriyet newspaper reported.
According to Cavusoglu, such contacts will continue and will be expanded.
He noted that the Syrian authorities did not cooperate with the Turkish authorities in the fight against terrorism because of political differences. He did not rule out cooperation with Damascus in this field in the future, noting that the current talks with the Syrian authorities do not prevent Ankara from continuing operations against terrorists.