Belarus Defense Ministry reports that Ukrainian missile falls near Ivanovo, Brest region

A Ukrainian missile of the S-300 complex fell on the territory of Belarus, near the town of Ivanovo in the Brest region, the press service of the republic's Defense Ministry told TASS on Thursday.
"Ivanovo in the Brest region," the agency responded.
Earlier on Thursday, BelTA news agency reported that between 10:00 and 11:00 a.m., a Ukrainian missile of the S-300 complex fell on the territory of Belarus. President Alexander Lukashenko was immediately informed about the incident. According to the agency, two versions of the incident are being considered: that the missile flew into the territory of Belarus, similar to the recent incident in Poland, and that the missile was shot down by the republic's air defense system.