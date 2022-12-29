Turkish MFA accuses U.S. of upsetting balance of power in region

The United States is upsetting the balance of power in the region through its policy towards Greece and Cyprus, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Anadolu news agency reported.
"The mass supply of weapons to Greece is a clear indicator of violation of the balance of power. The same applies to the Greek community in Cyprus, against which the U.S. lifted the arms embargo for a year," he said.
Cavusoglu noted that Washington, when asked by Ankara about the reasons for such steps, referred Turkey "to the steps of the island's Greek community to cooperate with the U.S. in preventing money laundering."
"Should the response to such cooperation be to allow arms deliveries? For what and against whom? Against Cypriot Turks," said the Turkish Foreign Minister.