Iran launches annual large-scale military exercises in south and southeast of country

Iran will launch its annual large-scale military exercises in the south and southeast of the country.
Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, deputy coordinator of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, said the annual exercise will take place in the Jask area, stretching east from the Strait of Hormuz to the 10° parallel east to the northern Indian Ocean, Mehr reported.
He said the exercise is aimed at improving the combat readiness of the troops, which include infantry, armored, mechanized ground units, submarines, surface ships and Army Navy Rangers with support from strategic fighters.
He said Air Force strategic bombers would be deployed.
Sayyari said the exercise will send a message of regional unity to countries in the region, adding that "security in the West Asian region is achievable by relying on the strength and unity of countries in the region without the presence of foreign powers." "History shows that foreign countries have brought nothing but insecurity, war and occupation to the West Asia region," he said.