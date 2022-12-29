News
U.S. approves sale of anti-tank mine system to Taiwan
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The U.S. has approved the sale of an anti-tank mine system to Taiwan amid the growing military threat from China. The State Department said the Volcano system and all related equipment would cost about $180 million.

Taiwan will buy the vehicle version, a type of general-purpose weapon.

The State Department said the Volcano sale serves U.S. national, economic and security interests by supporting the recipient's continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and maintain a credible defense capability.
