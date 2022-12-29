At least 19 people killed in Cambodian casino fire

At least 19 people died in a fire at a Cambodian casino. According to rescuers, people rushed out of windows in a desperate attempt to escape the fire.
The fire at the Grand Diamond City Casino Hotel in Poipet in northwest Cambodia, near the Thai border, broke out late Wednesday night.
"There are 19 dead so far as we see bodies and bones,” said Sek Sokhom, the spokesman for authorities. He warned that the figure could be higher because rescuers have not yet reached some parts of the compound.
A Thai foreign ministry source said they are coordinating closely with Cambodian authorities, including sending fire trucks from the Thai side.
Thai authorities in neighboring Sa Kaeo province said more than 50 victims had been hospitalized there. The local health spokesman told AFP that 13 of them were on life support.