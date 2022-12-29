News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 29
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 29
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Armenia parliament speaker visits combat positions (PHOTOS)
Armenia parliament speaker visits combat positions (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Speaker Alen Simonyan of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia on Thursday visited a military unit, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the NA.

After a conversation with the command and soldiers of this military unit, the NA speaker, accompanied by high-ranking officers, visited the combat positions of this military unit.

Simonyan congratulated the servicemen performing combat duty on the frontline on the occasion of the upcoming New Year and Armenian Christmas, wishing them a safe and peaceful year.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos