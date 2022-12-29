Armenia parliament speaker visits combat positions (PHOTOS)

Speaker Alen Simonyan of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia on Thursday visited a military unit, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the NA.
After a conversation with the command and soldiers of this military unit, the NA speaker, accompanied by high-ranking officers, visited the combat positions of this military unit.
Simonyan congratulated the servicemen performing combat duty on the frontline on the occasion of the upcoming New Year and Armenian Christmas, wishing them a safe and peaceful year.